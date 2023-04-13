MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 491,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,983. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

