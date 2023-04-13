MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 30,033 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,571. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

