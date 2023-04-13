MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $491.71. 345,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

