MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,404 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 26,599.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 403,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 162,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 0.47.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

