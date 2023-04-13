McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 6.1% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson stock opened at $362.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.68. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.