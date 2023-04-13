Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,197. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

