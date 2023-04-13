Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.40

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.40 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 165.14 ($2.05). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 164.65 ($2.04), with a volume of 9,852,119 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192 ($2.38).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.62. The stock has a market cap of £6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,403.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

