Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $84,825.12 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.00. 18,859,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,124,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $554.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.