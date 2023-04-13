Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $53.12 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $53.12 million and $372,071.92 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.12 or 0.00010245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,211,665 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,826 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

