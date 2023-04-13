MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $138.14 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $31.04 or 0.00102552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $138.14 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.29268311 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,504,043.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

