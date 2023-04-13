MetisDAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.71 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $129.19 million and $5.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.03 or 0.00096763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,996.95 or 0.99995115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.40435591 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,513,213.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.