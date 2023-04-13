MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Insider Activity

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MET traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.