MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 69.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,268,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,582. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

