MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,980,538.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,150. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.25. 15,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $560.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

