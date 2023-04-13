MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,473. The firm has a market cap of $499.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,293 shares of company stock worth $88,011 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

