MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 190,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. CL King upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading

