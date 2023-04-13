MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

MET stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.