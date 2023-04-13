MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 329,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,732. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock worth $273,866. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,190,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,544.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,564,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

