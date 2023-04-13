Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
