Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.