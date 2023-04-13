Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.86

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOFGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.85. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

About Mitsubishi Motors

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.