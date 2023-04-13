Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.86

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.85. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

