Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.86

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.85. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.
