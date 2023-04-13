Mizuho Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $91.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.55.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

