Mizuho Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $73.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Edison International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EIX opened at $73.07 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

