Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.95

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and traded as high as $99.90. Moog shares last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

Moog Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $760.10 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.04%.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

