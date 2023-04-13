Moonbeam Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $242.03 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 622,380,055 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

