Morgan Stanley Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $448.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $444.00 to $448.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $369.05 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

