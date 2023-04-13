Morgan Stanley Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $53.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,936,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

