Morgan Stanley Lowers American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $43.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.90.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $3,829,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

