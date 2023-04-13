Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

NYSE:MS opened at $85.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

