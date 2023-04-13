MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Lowered to C$68.50 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of MTYFF stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

