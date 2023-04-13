Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 2.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,032,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,392,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $155.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $168.59.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

