Multitude (ETR:FRU) Shares Up 3%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.16 ($4.52) and last traded at €4.12 ($4.48). 4,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.00 ($4.35).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

