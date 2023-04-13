Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 930,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 605,737 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,433 shares of company stock valued at $351,429. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.