Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Nanobiotix Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

