Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.59.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

