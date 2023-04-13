National Bankshares Cuts Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Price Target to C$2.25

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 5.7 %

TH traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$107.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.58. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

