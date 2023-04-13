National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. National Retail Properties accounts for about 2.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.71% of National Retail Properties worth $58,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,114,000 after purchasing an additional 347,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

