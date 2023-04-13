NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.33).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.71) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.09) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.37) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.83. The company has a market capitalization of £26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,888.89%.

In related news, insider Frank Dangeard bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,352.79). In other news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,352.79). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 7,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,650.11). Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.