Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 37,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLLSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.