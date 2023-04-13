Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Nevro Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 399,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,556. Nevro has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,648.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 171.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

