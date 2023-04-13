New World Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Accenture by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

ACN stock opened at $282.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

