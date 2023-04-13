New World Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.
Shares of NIKE stock opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
