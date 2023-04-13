New World Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $320.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.61 and its 200 day moving average is $324.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.