New World Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

