NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.74. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 1,600,755 shares.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 191.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

