NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 718,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,545. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

