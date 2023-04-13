NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,093,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,144 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $175,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 1,689,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

