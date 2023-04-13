NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $3.10. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 2,090,392 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $387.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.