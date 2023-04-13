NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,314 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of NIKE worth $152,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $125.92. 1,965,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.