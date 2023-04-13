Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $96.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $97.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.46.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $88.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

