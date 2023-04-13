Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating) was down 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 14,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Northern Vertex Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Northern Vertex Mining

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

